Huawei tightens grip on China smartphones with record 42% share in third quarter: Canalys

Huawei Technologies lifted its share of China’s smartphone market to a record 42%, with third-quarter shipments rising by two-thirds as domestic consumers rallied behind it after U.S. sanctions, data released on Wednesday showed.
