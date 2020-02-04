Huawei urges U.S. agency to drop national security risk designation

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Monday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to finalize its designation of the China tech giant as a risk to U.S. national security, calling the effort “unlawful and misguided.”
