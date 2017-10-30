Hub Group Awarded Fifth EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading transportation management company providing multi-modal solutions including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services, has been honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the fifth time with a SmartWay® Excellence Award. The award recognizes SmartWay Partners that have excelled in their mission to build environmentally and energy efficient supply chains. In 2016, Hub Group utilized intermodal conversion strategies to help customers save over 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide.

“SmartWay has been a valuable influence in our ongoing efforts to enhance our environmentally-friendly strategies, technology and equipment,” said David Marsh, Chief Highway Solutions Officer, who received the award on behalf of Hub Group. “We’re very proud of the dedication our employees have shown in our pursuit of the brighter future SmartWay envisions, and it’s a great honor to see the success of our efforts recognized again with this award.”

“Since 2004, the EPA and the business community have collaborated through the SmartWay Partnership to reduce the economic and environmental costs of goods movement, a vital sector of our national economy,” said Christopher Grundler, Director of the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality. “This year’s award-winning freight carriers, shippers and third-party logistics companies demonstrate that they can move more goods, more miles, while using less fuel. These firms are not only serving the growing needs of their customer—they are also doing their part to keep our environment clean and protect human health.”

The 2017 award honorees represent the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,600 partners. Hub Group and the other awardees were recognized at the American Trucking Associations Management & Exhibition Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with over $3.5 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

About SmartWay

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing the impacts of climate change. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive and sustainable business environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 94 million metric tons of air pollutants, while saving more than 197 million barrels of oil and $27.8 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 12 million homes. SmartWay also contributes to cleaner air by significantly reducing emissions of the pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

More information on SmartWay in general: epa.gov/smartway/

More information on the SmartWay Excellence Award: epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

