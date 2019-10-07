Hub Group Awarded Seventh EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

Award validates Hub Group’s efforts to lead the industry in sustainability

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, has been honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the seventh time with a SmartWay® Excellence Award. The award acknowledges the exemplary efforts of Hub Group and other participating SmartWay companies in building environmentally friendly and energy-efficient supply chains.

“We’re proud to receive the SmartWay Excellence Award for the seventh time,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “Sustainability is a key priority for Hub Group, and we strive to be the sustainability leader in the transportation industry. In fact, our green containers serve as a constant reminder of our commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.”

Hub Group’s carbon-friendly approach to supply chain transportation entails, in part, evaluating logistics opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company deploys a proprietary algorithm to measure, monitor and design a more efficient network, eliminating unnecessary CO2 emissions while reducing customers’ supply chain costs.

Hub Group’s LEED Gold-certified headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill., also demonstrates its commitment to sustainability. A second building on the headquarters campus, which is under construction, will meet LEED Gold design standards and will be eligible for certification following its Fall 2020 opening.

In addition to winning the SmartWay Excellence Award, Hub Group has been designated as a 2019 SmartWay High Performer in the multi-modal carrier category.

According to the EPA, freight companies participating in the SmartWay program have saved more than 248.8 million barrels of oil, lowered fuel costs by $33.4 billion and reduced emissions of harmful air pollutants by 119 million tons since SmartWay began in 2004.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About SmartWay

The EPA’s voluntary public-private SmartWay Transport Partnership program provides a comprehensive system for tracking, documenting and sharing information about fuel use and freight emissions across supply chains; helps companies identify and select more efficient carriers, modes, equipment and strategies; and reduces freight transportation-related emissions by accelerating the use of fuel-saving technologies. Participating freight shippers, carriers, logistics companies and other stakeholders find ways to advance in a competitive, sustainable business environment. For more information on SmartWay, visit www.epa.gov/smartway/.

CONTACT: Hub Group contact: Sue Garrison, [email protected], 630-337-8033