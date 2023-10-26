Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 and revenue of $1.0 billion for the quarter

Quarterly operating income of $43 million (4.2% of revenue) driven by performance of our Logistics Segment

Exceptionally strong balance sheet, ending the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of over $400 million

Announced capital allocation plan, including a stock split effectuated by stock dividend, regular quarterly cash dividend, new share repurchase authorization and long-term leverage target

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced third quarter 2023 net income of $30 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.97. Net income for third quarter 2022 was $87 million, or $2.61 per diluted share. Third quarter results were impacted by lower gain on sale of assets of $7.8 million (pre-tax) as compared to the prior year ($0.18 per share), increased repair and maintenance expense of $3.0 million (pre-tax) as compared to the prior year ($0.07 per share), higher medical claims expense of $1.7 million (pre-tax) as compared to the prior year ($0.04 per share) and an increase in allowance for customer receivables of $1.1 million (pre-tax) as compared to the prior year ($0.03 per share), as well as consulting and office closure costs of $1.1 million (pre-tax, or $0.03 per share).

Capital Allocation Plan

Hub Group also announced today a comprehensive growth-focused capital allocation plan designed to drive long-term value creation and shareholder returns. Key elements of the plan include:

Continued capital expenditure investments focused on growing the Company’s intermodal business, as well as technology investments to drive efficiency and support our customer value proposition

Acquisition strategy focused on non-asset logistics businesses that provide an extension of our comprehensive service offering and build scale within our businesses

2:1 Stock split effectuated through a stock dividend in January 2024 designed to improve market liquidity and trading performance

Initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program, initially set at $0.50 per share per year, which Hub Group’s Board of Directors intends to begin in first quarter 2024

New $250 million share repurchase plan, replacing the remaining availability under the current authorization

Long-term leverage target of 0.75-1.25x net debt/EBITDA supporting this capital allocation plan, including discretionary share repurchase activity scaled by the outlook for capital expenditures and acquisitions

“Despite a very soft freight environment we are seeing the benefits of our strategy to diversify and expand into less cyclical and non-asset based services, with our Logistics Segment contributing nearly 70% of our operating income in the quarter. While profitability at our ITS Segment has been challenged, we have focused on reducing our costs and driving efficiency. We are very pleased to announce our capital allocation plan, which will allow for strong organic growth and service line diversification through acquisitions while returning capital to our shareholders. We remain focused on managing our costs and capital structure and supporting our customers with great service while investing in our core business and technology to drive success in a variety of market conditions,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion as compared to $1.4 billion in third quarter 2022. The decline in revenue was driven by changes in customer rates and volumes in our ITS and Logistics Segments. Purchased transportation and warehousing costs declined as compared to prior year due to lower volumes, reductions in third-party carrier costs and a higher percentage of insourced drayage. Salaries and benefits costs increased slightly relative to prior year due to $19 million of incremental expense for our drivers and warehouse employees, partially offset by an $18 million reduction in office employee compensation due to lower headcount and lower incentive compensation expense. Company driver count increased 12% as compared to the prior year, and the acquisition of TAGG added $4 million of compensation expense for the quarter. General and administrative expense decreased $10 million as compared to prior year due to lower legal and use tax expenses, and the impairment of a leased asset in the prior year. Depreciation and amortization expense increased as compared to prior year due to investments in our container and tractor fleets, as well as amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition of TAGG. Operating income for the quarter was $43 million (4.2% of revenue) as compared to $118 million (8.7% of revenue) in the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $88 million.

Third quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $595 million. Intermodal volume for the quarter decreased 16% as compared to prior year due to low transportation demand and an oversupply of truckload carrier capacity. Intermodal revenue declined due to volume, lower customer rates and lower accessorial revenue, and was offset by resilience of our dedicated service line. ITS operating income decreased to $13 million (2.3% of revenue) due to lower customer rates, volume and accessorials. These headwinds were partially offset by lower drayage costs, rail expenses and equipment costs. In third quarter 2023 we increased the portion of drayage handled on our own fleet to 78% as compared to 62% in the prior year.

Third quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $460 million, as compared to $525 million in the prior year. The decline in revenue was driven by lower revenue per load in our brokerage service line, partially offset by performance of our managed transportation, consolidation and final mile service lines, as well as contribution from our fulfillment business. Brokerage volumes were up 5% as compared to the prior year. Third quarter operating income was 6.3% of revenue as compared to 5.9% last year. Operating income was $29 million as compared to $31 million last year, as lower revenue was partially offset by lower purchased transportation costs and our yield management initiatives.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $40 million. As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $401 million.

2023 Outlook

We expect our 2023 diluted earnings per share will range from $5.30 to $5.40. We estimate revenue will be approximately $4.2 billion. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be approximately 20%. We expect capital expenditures for containers, tractors, warehousing equipment and technology will range from $140 to $150 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 1,024,835 100.0 % $ 1,355,407 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 772,650 75.4 % 1,023,052 75.5 % Salaries and benefits 138,503 13.5 % 137,666 10.1 % Depreciation and amortization 36,065 3.5 % 33,542 2.5 % Insurance and claims 11,681 1.1 % 17,615 1.3 % General and administrative 24,146 2.4 % 34,382 2.5 % Gain on sale of assets, net (765 ) -0.1 % (8,588 ) -0.6 % Total operating expenses 982,280 95.8 % 1,237,669 91.3 % Operating income 42,555 4.2 % 117,738 8.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3,537 ) -0.3 % (2,190 ) -0.2 % Interest income 2,838 0.2 % 40 0.0 % Other, net (188 ) -0.0 % (384 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (887 ) -0.1 % (2,534 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 41,668 4.1 % 115,204 8.5 % Provision for income taxes 11,209 1.1 % 27,879 2.1 % Net income $ 30,459 $ 87,325 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.98 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 2.61 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 31,139 33,145 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 31,493 33,521

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenue $ 3,217,562 100.0 % $ 4,054,987 100.0 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 2,403,190 74.7 % 3,081,299 76.0 % Salaries and benefits 417,757 13.0 % 395,904 9.8 % Depreciation and amortization 106,899 3.3 % 97,075 2.4 % Insurance and claims 36,041 1.1 % 37,553 0.9 % General and administrative 76,445 2.4 % 93,819 2.3 % Gain on sale of assets, net (5,599 ) -0.2 % (21,097 ) -0.5 % Total operating expenses 3,034,733 94.3 % 3,684,553 90.9 % Operating income 182,829 5.7 % 370,434 9.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (9,623 ) -0.3 % (5,301 ) -0.1 % Interest income 6,302 0.2 % 50 0.0 % Other, net (81 ) -0.0 % (446 ) -0.0 % Total other expense, net (3,402 ) -0.1 % (5,697 ) -0.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 179,427 5.6 % 364,737 9.0 % Provision for income taxes 40,684 1.3 % 87,063 2.1 % Net income $ 138,743 $ 277,674 Earnings per share Basic $ 4.35 $ 8.29 Diluted $ 4.31 $ 8.21 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 31,908 33,480 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 32,208 33,807

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 400,686 $ 286,642 Accounts receivable trade, net 630,794 716,190 Accounts receivable other 5,590 3,967 Prepaid taxes 19,095 16,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,649 32,914 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,082,814 1,056,700 Restricted investments 19,809 18,065 Property and equipment, net 789,842 783,683 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 193,698 102,114 Right-of-use assets – financing leases 3,142 1,194 Other intangibles, net 177,032 197,386 Goodwill 629,772 629,402 Other assets 22,023 21,537 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,918,132 $ 2,810,081 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 345,451 $ 344,751 Accounts payable other 15,368 15,563 Accrued payroll 26,088 66,669 Accrued other 124,860 132,324 Lease liability – operating leases 39,688 29,547 Lease liability – financing leases 2,060 1,175 Current portion of long term debt 102,773 101,741 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 656,288 691,770 Long term debt 243,834 240,724 Non-current liabilities 48,496 43,505 Lease liability – operating leases 165,229 78,557 Lease liability – financing leases 997 – Deferred taxes 174,220 155,923 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2023 and 2022. – – Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 41,312,185 shares issued in both 2023 and 2022; 31,188,571 shares outstanding in 2023 and 32,646,621 shares outstanding in 2022. 413 413 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2023 and 2022. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 220,247 208,165 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,920,325 1,781,582 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167 ) (214 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 10,123,614 shares in 2023 and 8,665,564 shares in 2022 (496,298 ) (374,892 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,629,068 1,599,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,918,132 $ 2,810,081

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 138,743 $ 277,674 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 136,775 111,413 Impairment of right-of-use asset 2,012 5,361 Deferred taxes 18,832 (1,427 ) Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 16,031 14,973 Gain on sale of assets, net (5,599 ) (21,097 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (1,744 ) 7,368 Accounts receivable, net 83,664 (55,994 ) Prepaid taxes (2,108 ) (1,408 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,161 6,818 Other assets (2,515 ) (3,381 ) Accounts payable 516 (21,169 ) Accrued expenses (46,243 ) 41,165 Non-current liabilities (21,848 ) (9,825 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 322,677 350,471 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 20,208 33,994 Purchases of property and equipment (105,667 ) (157,664 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 108 (102,661 ) Net cash used in investing activities (85,351 ) (226,331 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (117,352 ) (75,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock from related party – (34,767 ) Repayments of long term debt (80,965 ) (81,905 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (8,003 ) (5,778 ) Finance lease payments (2,097 ) (1,582 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 85,107 127,017 Net cash used in financing activities (123,310 ) (72,015 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 28 12 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 114,044 52,137 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 286,642 159,784 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 400,686 $ 211,921

HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, Operating Revenue 2023 2022 2023 2022 Intermodal and Transportation Solutions $ 595,308 $ 856,001 $ 1,919,189 $ 2,507,722 Logistics 460,309 525,178 1,382,999 1,614,775 Inter-segment eliminations (30,782 ) (25,772 ) (84,626 ) (67,510 ) Total operating revenue $ 1,024,835 $ 1,355,407 $ 3,217,562 $ 4,054,987 Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, Operating Income 2023 2022 2023 2022 Intermodal and Transportation Solutions $ 13,484 $ 86,772 $ 94,639 $ 273,069 Logistics 29,071 30,966 88,190 97,365 Total operating income $ 42,555 $ 117,738 $ 182,829 $ 370,434 Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2023 2022 2023 2022 Intermodal and Transportation Solutions $ 27,493 $ 26,020 $ 81,751 $ 75,778 Logistics 8,572 7,522 25,148 21,297 Total depreciation and amortization $ 36,065 $ 33,542 $ 106,899 $ 97,075

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 30,459 $ 87,325 $ 138,743 $ 277,674 Interest Expense, net 699 2,150 3,321 5,251 Depreciation and Amortization 45,301 39,491 136,775 111,413 Provision for Income Taxes 11,209 27,879 40,684 87,063 EBITDA $ 87,668 $ 156,845 $ 319,523 $ 481,401

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.