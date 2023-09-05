OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s Global Transportation Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen140/hubg/1997158. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event.

