Shelton, CT, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is hosting its 2024 Investor Day today at the New York Stock Exchange, beginning at 8:30am ET. During the event, senior management will discuss the Company’s long-term strategy for growth and margin expansion, as well as free cash flow generation and deployment.

The live audio of the conference and accompanying materials will also be available and can now be accessed by visting Hubbell’s website. You can access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting “Investors” from the options at the bottom of the page and then “Events/Presentations” from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

