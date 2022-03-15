Hubbell Incorporated Recognized as One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies

Shelton, CT, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has been recognized as one of the 202 2 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. This is the second time Hubbell has achieved this recognition.

Hubbell’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gerben Bakker stated, “We are honored to be listed among the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second consecutive year. This recognition evidences the strong ethical culture that Hubbell’s employees demonstrate every day. Acting with integrity is a core part of our values and at Hubbell, how we do our work is just as important as the results we achieve.”

In 2022, 136 companies were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. Ethisphere’s assessment process focuses on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Hubbell for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.” The full list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:

Dan Innamorato Hubbell Incorporated 40 Waterview Drive P.O. Box 1000 Shelton, CT 06484 (475) 882-4000



About the Ethisphere Institute