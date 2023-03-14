Shelton, CT, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 202 3 World’s Most Ethical Companies . This is the third time Hubbell has achieved this recognition.

Hubbell’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gerben Bakker stated, “We are honored to have been recognized among the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the third consecutive year. Integrity is one of Hubbell’s core values. I’m pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of Hubbell’s employees who demonstrate our strong ethical culture and values every day.”

In 2023, 135 companies were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Hubbell for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

