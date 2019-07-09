Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On July 30, 2019

Breaking News
Shelton, CT, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on July 30, 2019. The Company will then webcast its Analysts’ Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell’s corporate website under the Press Release section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting “Investors” from the options at the bottom of the page and then “Press Releases” from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell’s Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting “Investors” from the options at the bottom of the page and then “Events/Presentations” from the drop-down menu.

Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:

  1. Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 2659757.  The replay will remain available until August 30, 2019 at 11:59 PM ET.
  1. One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting “Investors” from the options at the bottom of the page and then “Events/Presentations” from the drop-down menu.
  1. As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting “Investors” from the options at the bottom of the page and then “Events/Presentations” from the drop-down menu, then selecting “Past Events”.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

CONTACT: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4292
