WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) today announced that its R-Side Recovery Services and Reclamation Technology have been named to BuildingGreen's list of Top 10 Products for 2023. BuildingGreen is a highly regarded publication that supports, facilitates, and champions changemakers in sustainable design and building. Additionally, the list is featured on the U.S. Green Building Council ("USGBC") website, which serves as an informational resource for companies and entities committed to creating environmentally and socially responsible buildings and environments.

BuildingGreen’s annual Top 10 green building products award selects products that significantly improve upon standard “business-as-usual” practices. For this year’s list, the publication’s editors focused on products that increase material reuse and circularity, improve communities’ resilience, reduce carbon emissions and their impacts, reduce water consumption and more. With Hudson’s selection, BuildingGreen highlighted the Company’s commitment and capabilities around the recovery of refrigerant during repairs, end of life service when upgrading systems and improving equipment efficiency by cleaning refrigerant onsite. Additionally, BuildingGreen cited Hudson’s certified reclaimed refrigerants, sold under the Emerald Refrigerants™ brand, as an important element in effective refrigerant use and management.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Since our Company’s founding, Hudson has been committed to fostering the circular economy of refrigerants, through the promotion of responsible refrigerant management and sustainable practices. We’re gratified to receive this recognition from BuildingGreen, which highlights our efforts and successes in developing unique and environmentally friendly products and services that can help prevent the venting of gases into the atmosphere while also easing the transition to increasingly greener cooling systems and refrigerants. We look forward to continuing to drive the progress of innovative technology and solutions for our industry.”

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers, through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration system and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

