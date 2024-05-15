Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is facing heat both online and from his political opponents over a resurfaced clip where he explains that the policies of President Biden are “not much different” than his.
“I’ve known him well enough over really decades now, I think he predictably will fight for workers, he will be an appealing presence in Ohio,” Brown told WKYC Channel 3 during an interview in January 2021, shortly before Biden’s inauguration.
[Read Full story at source]
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Huge problem’: Vulnerable Dem senator ripped after interview resurfaces touting similarity with Biden - May 15, 2024
- Justice Alito warns college students that ‘support for freedom of speech is declining’ - May 15, 2024
- Biden calls Trump a ‘loser,’ wonders if former president ‘injected bleach’ - May 15, 2024