Huge ‘Skywalker’ debut sales lowest of recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy

“Star Wars” movie “The Rise of Skywalker” blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.
