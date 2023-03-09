ACT Expo will display185 advanced vehicles and 275 OEMs and suppliers ACT Expo will display185 advanced vehicles and 275 OEMs and suppliers

SANTA MONICA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo today announced the roster of confirmed speakers for the 12th annual fleet event, taking place May 1-4, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California. Throughout the four-day event, attendees will gain valuable insight into strategies to drive both economic and environmental sustainability from more than 200 expert speakers representing the nation’s most progressive fleet operators, as well as executives from leading commercial vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, infrastructure and clean fuel providers, and more.

Through a series of panel presentations, workshops, and keynotes, ACT Expo speakers will spotlight low- and zero-emission fleet case studies, financial incentives to improve TCO for advanced clean vehicles, updates on the evolving regulatory landscape, progress to accelerate development of zero-emission infrastructure, and the latest transportation technology advancements – including battery technology, charging infrastructure, biofuels, hydrogen, autonomous vehicles and more.

ACT Expo’s dynamic lineup of executive level keynote speakers includes:

John O’Leary, president and CEO, Daimler Truck North America

Jim Kamsickas, chairman and CEO, Dana Incorporated

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed on the ACT Expo website. A sampling of the 2023 featured speakers includes:

Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America

Marie Robinson, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Sysco

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO, ChargePoint

Laura Confer, senior director of AB One Transformation, Anheuser-Busch

Thomas Healy, founder and CEO, and board member, Hyliion

Nuray Elci, general manager, renewables, Chevron

Henrik Holland, senior vice president, global head of mobility, Prologis Mobility

Ted Cannis, CEO, Ford Pro

Nina Sadighi, senior program manager, electrical engineering, Amazon

Tony Williamson, director, compliance and sustainability, Total Transport Solutions (TTSI)

Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus

Thomas de Boer, vice president, commercial road transport, Shell

Mahanth S. Joishy, fleet superintendent, City of Madison

Martin Zeilinger, executive vice president and head of commercial vehicle LCM (Life Cycle Management) tech unit, Hyundai Motor Company

Bonnie Nixon, director of ESG and sustainability, Long Beach Container Terminal

Danny Fahey, vice president, strategy and sustainability, U.S., Martin Brower, LLC

Mike O’Connell, vice president, supply chain, PepsiCo

Michael Lohscheller, CEO, Nikola Corporation

Courtney Ehrlichman, head of strategy, Panasonic Smart Mobility, Panasonic North America

“The unprecedented surge of new clean vehicle technologies and infrastructure, grant and incentive funding, and tightening mobile source regulations sweeping across the nation are transforming the commercial transportation market at lightning speed,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the nation’s leading clean transportation and energy consulting firm and the producer of ACT Expo. “The innovators and executives leading this change will be assembled at ACT Expo to share the insights, new technologies, partnerships and projects that are critical to successfully navigating this transition.”

ACT Expo’s fleet-focused agenda – with 18 educational sessions and up to nine workshops – will highlight the continued acceleration the transportation industry is experiencing on the road to decarbonization. Fleet operators can take advantage of special registration prices for both full conference and expo hall only passes. To view the full agenda and speaker lineup, and to register, visit www.actexpo.com .

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies and commercial vehicles on the market today. In its 12th year, ACT Expo will take place May 1-4, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California and is expected to assemble more than 8,500 attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

