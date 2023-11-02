Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

METZINGEN, Germany, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUGO BOSS (BOSSY) based in Metzingen, is a leading global fashion and lifestyle company in the premium segment, offering high-quality women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Company today announced that HUGO BOSS, Lena Biberacher, Investor Relations Manager, will present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 9. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 9, 2023

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

● Capital Markets Day on June 15, 2023

● Q3 Reporting on November 2, 2023

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

HUGO BOSS

Lena Biberacher

Investor Relations Manager

Phone +49 7123 94 84272

Email lena_biberacher@hugoboss.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com