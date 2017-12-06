Hulett Environmental Services Gives Back to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR), a non-profit organization located in Loxahatchee, FL, saw a large influx of dogs needing a home. BDRR is a leader in the national animal welfare movement having started out as the Florida Weimaraner Rescue in 1999 and expanding to rescue all dogs in 2008. Since then, they have saved the lives of over 19,000 dogs and puppies. They aim to give the gift of life to as many dogs as possible and to enrich the lives of those who adopt them. Their work never really ends as there are always dogs in need of shelter, food and medical attention. As the largest no-kill dog rescue in the Southeastern US, they are working to make the world a better place every day and love to work with volunteers.

Hulett Environmental Services has been involved with BDRR since 2015 when our team members, Frank Dowling and Greg Rice, told us about the organization. As a family owned business, Hulett understands that our pets are members of the family and we know that after the recent hurricanes, BDRR needed even more help to care for the extra dogs they took in. We donated funds to BDRR on behalf of the Hulett brand because we wanted to help in any way possible to make it easier for them to do the wonderful work they do every day. If you have the time or the means, BDRR is always in need of volunteers and donations.

Hulett is among the top 25 largest pest control companies in the US. Serving the South Florida community since 1968, Hulett Environmental Services is committed to providing customers with the highest quality of service.

