Hulett Environmental Services Shares in the Spirit of Giving for St. Ann Place

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, the team at Hulett Environmental Services collected items to donate to the local homeless outreach center, St. Ann Place. St. Ann Catholic Church in downtown West Palm Beach, FL created the outreach center after reaching out to those in need in neighboring communities. The mission of the center is to provide a comfortable, clean, safe place where those in need receive services in a dignified manner regardless of race, religion or gender. Over the years, St. Ann Place has grown from serving lunch, a food pantry, and a van service to a new facility that even includes shower and laundry facilities, breakfast and lunch, a food stamp program, providing an address for mail to be received, as well as a Health Advocacy Program. Today, there is a full-time professional staff in addition to a part-time staff and a team of active volunteers.

Wanting to make a difference, the Hulett team set a plan in motion to collect much needed pantry items as well as toiletries including shampoo, soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, powder, and wipes for the many who rely on the service provided by St. Ann Place. Several boxes and bags of items were collected and taken to Sister Carleen at St. Ann Place to help them as they assist the many men and women who depend on the center for their services. If you would like to help, you can make a donation online or contact the center to find out about volunteering.

About Hulett Environmental Services

Hulett is among the top 20 largest pest control companies in the US. Serving the South Florida community since 1968, Hulett Environmental Services is committed to providing customers with the highest quality of service. Their steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction combined with their belief in employee training through Bugs University have proven to be a winning combination. All of Hulett’s employees are up to date on the latest methods, products, safety precautions, and specific pest problems commonly found in South Florida. Hulett’s Healthy Home guarantee ensures the use of quality products in an environmentally responsible manner.

Contact:

Tim Hulett

President

Hulett Environmental Services

(800) 285-7378

[email protected]

https://www.bugs.com/