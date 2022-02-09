Humacyte to Participate in Fireside Chat at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Breaking News
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Sander, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST.

The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days following the presentation at https://humacyte.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAVs for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation, and the HAV technology received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
investors@humacyte.com

Humacyte Media Contact:
media@humacyte.com

