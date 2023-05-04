HCI Market Growth Accelerated by Growing Technology, Security and Global Trends

Tokyo, Japan, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Market By Offering, By Type, By Technology, By Application – Forecast to 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 15.4% to attain a valuation of around USD 1,663,884.1 million by the end of 2030.

Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Market Key Players

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

APPLE INC.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC.

SONY CORPORATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

IBM

AMAZON

META TECHNOLOGIES

3M

BRAINALIVE RESEARCH

XTRAVISION.AI

TANGI0 LTD. (TGO)

HAPTX

COGNIAC

OMMO TECHNOLOGIES

APTLYF

IFLYTECH CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

GESTURETEK.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Market Size by 2030 USD 1,663,884.1 million Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Market CAGR during 2023-2030 15.4% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Dynamics HCI IS GROWING THROUGH THE CONFLUENCE OF THREE SUBJECT AREAS – COMPUTER SCIENCE, COGNITIVE SCIENCE, AND INDUSTRIAL DESIGN EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN THE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) PROPELLING THE DEMAND FOR EMBEDDED GUI DEVELOPMENT TOOLS RAPID GROWTH IN THE WEARABLES AND PERSONAL DEVICES SEGMENTS INCREASED CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS DRIVING THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW AND INNOVATIVE INTERFACES

Market Segmentation

The global human computer interaction market is bifurcated based on application, component, organization size, and technology.

By technology, peripherals will lead the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, SMEs will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By component, hardware will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By application area, education will have the lions share in the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Human-Computer Interaction Market

Some of the economies with the quickest rates of growth are found in the Asia-Pacific area, including those of China, India, & Southeast Asian nations. As a result, technology adoption is accelerating quickly, and businesses that provide products for human-computer interaction are well-positioned to profit from this development. In the Asia-Pacific area, mobile devices like smartphones & tablets are increasingly the main way to access digital systems, similar to other regions. As the region’s mobile market expands, businesses that provide mobile-friendly Human-Computer Interaction solutions are likely to be in high demand.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Human Computer Interaction Market

Due to a mix of technology advancement and consumer demand, Europe is a sizable market for HCI products. Some of the most significant technology centers in the world are located in Europe, including cities like London, Paris, Berlin, & Amsterdam. These cities are in fact home to a large number of cutting-edge startups and well-established technology firms, which support the area’s robust technological infrastructure and support the creation of fresh Human-Computer Interaction products.

Drivers

Booming Personal Devices and Wearables Sector to Boost Market Growth

A user-friendly interface is required for every connected device. Whether a user interacts with the device using a button, a touchscreen, a keyboard, their voice, a mouse, or any other third-party device, the user experience must be fluid, intuitive, and “sticky” enough to keep the user interested and enjoying using the device. Human-computer interaction in wearables & personal electronics satisfies this need. In addition, wearable technology companies including Fitbit, Samsung, Noise, and Fossil Group Inc. are releasing watches & other accessories having health tracking features. Because it enables users to keep a track of their health, a service like this is anticipated to appeal to customers and open up new market opportunities. For instance, in March 2022, Xiaomi Corp. debuted the most recent Xiaomi Watch S1 Series. Moreover, increasing consumer spending on personal care products is anticipated to fuel demand for wearable technology. Swimmers, bikers, runners, and gym goers all love smartwatches because they can keep track of their daily activity, calories burned, and time spent stationary. Consequently, the need for human computer interaction (HCI) products is rising quickly in the wearables & personal devices areas.

Opportunities

Increasing Usage in ATMs to offer Robust Opportunities

Automated teller machines or ATMs come with users push buttons for withdrawing and depositing cash. These devices use human-computer interface to maximize efficiency so that a user can go about their day without difficulty. To make sure the interface is secure and does not expose a user’s private information, they also apply HCI principles. Thus the increasing use of HCI in ATMS will offer robust opportunities for the market in the assessment period.

Restraints and Challenges

Poor User Interface to act as Market Restraint

The poor user interface and experience, security and privacy concerns, prolonged usage of PCs resulting in health issues like back pain and eye strain, and high cost for implementing & maintaining HCI systems may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has possessed a significant impact on the human-computer interaction (HCI) market, primarily due to the widespread adoption of remote work and online learning. With many people forced to work and study from home, the demand for technology that enables seamless communication and collaboration has increased substantially. With remote work becoming the norm, video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams have seen a surge in demand. This has led to increased investment in these platforms and the development of new features to support remote collaboration. The pandemic has also driven interest in virtual and augmented reality as a way to simulate in-person interactions and experiences. These technologies have been used for everything from virtual conferences to remote training and education. As people become more conscious of the need for hygiene and social distancing, there has been a shift towards touchless interfaces like voice commands, gesture recognition, and eye tracking. These technologies are being increasingly incorporated into consumer electronics and public spaces. Also with people spending more time at home, there has been a rise in need for home entertainment systems like smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices. This has led to increased investment in these technologies and the development of new features to enhance the user experience. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology that supports remote collaboration, virtual interactions, and touchless interfaces. These trends are likely to continue even after the pandemic is over, as many people have become accustomed to the convenience and flexibility of remote work and online communication.

