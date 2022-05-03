Human Resource Executive® and HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Announce 2022 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

Fourth Annual List Highlights Those Helping to Innovate and Transform the Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Human Resource Executive® and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today announced the 2022 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers. Now in its fourth year, the annual list spotlights leaders and experts across a wide range of fields, each consistently making an impact with their work in HR technology and helping organizations solve HR pain points.

Presented in alphabetical order, the 2022 edition recognizes a myriad of new names, including Abha Bhaskar, Chief Technology Officer, Employer Services at Experian, George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst at WorkTech and DeRetta Rhodes, Executive Vice President and Chief Culture Officer for the Atlanta Braves. It also welcomes back familiar faces who continue to disrupt the space. The list was compiled and vetted by a group of peers, led by editors at Human Resource Executive and chair of the HR Technology Conference.

Elizabeth Clarke, Executive Editor at Human Resource Executive, shared, “Given how much the role of HR has evolved over the last few years, we looked to expand our definition of what influence means in 2022. This year’s list reflects the changes we’re observing and showcases a slate of hardworking, forward-thinking individuals and the organizations they support.”

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “HR and HR technology reach across organizations to impact all aspects of the employee journey. As such, our 2022 Top 100 represent the many ways to influence this industry, with experts in recruiting, talent management and DEI as well as business leaders, futurists and investors. Each of these folks is actively working to enhance and improve HR efforts and outcomes, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

Several of the 2022 designees will bring their exceptional expertise and bold ideas to this year’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place September 13 – 16, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Registration for the HR Tech Conference is currently open with savings offers in effect. Additional event details, including the full agenda, will be available in the coming weeks.

To access the 2022 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list, visit http://hrexecutive.com/top-100.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

