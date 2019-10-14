Breaking News
HumanEyes Technologies Announces Acquisition of HowToCreateVR.com

Leading community and repository of tutorials, podcasts, and webinars for Virtual Reality developers and content creators will continue to evangelize, grow and stimulate industry expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HumanEyes Technologies, a leading 3D-Virtual Reality holistic solutions developer, today announced it has acquired HowToCreateVR.com, one of the world’s leading content repositories for Virtual Reality developers and content creators. The acquisition includes the HowToCreateVR.com domain, all associated assets including content and copyrights, and is effective today.

HowToCreateVR.com was founded in 2017 by early adopter Marcelo Lewin as a passion project to help evangelize the rapidly growing field of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). With hundreds of high-quality tutorials, webinars and podcasts, the site educates and informs its VR creator community on a vast array of tools, technologies, and techniques to help accelerate the development of immersive experiences. For personal reasons Lewin will not remain with the company but will be involved in the transition.

“Marcelo and I have become great friends and colleagues over the past two years as we have collaborated on many projects to help evangelize on behalf of VR and AR and its community of creators,” said Jim Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer at HumanEyes Technologies. “He is one of the world’s leading authorities in this space and has done an incredible job of capturing and preserving an unprecedented library of hands-on content from leading experts in their respective specialties. Marcelo will truly be missed by the tight-knit AR and VR content creator community, but they can rest assured that HumanEyes is fully committed to building on the legacy he has created.”

“It’s been a truly awesome ride, growing from just an idea of starting a site and a community to promote VR and creating content around it, to having HumanEyes Technologies acquire my site,” said Lewin.  “I know that they will make a wonderful home for HowToCreateVR.com as they continue to nurture it and grow it. I thank each and every one of our community members for sticking with me for the past two years and for believing in the power and potential of VR as much as I do.”

About HumanEyes Technologies:
HumanEyes Technologies Ltd (HET) is an innovative, R&D powerhouse, providing holistic 3D-Virtual Reality development and system solutions. The company, founded in digital graphics and imaging systems, has pioneered the natural evolution to immersive imaging through their high performance, yet reasonably affordable 3D-VR solutions. Since 2014 the innovative Vuze camera line, combined with its creative suite, provides end-to-end edit and sharing solutions for Enterprise, Professional, and Enthusiast segments. The company’s products and services leverage HET’s patented 3D and Virtual Reality technologies.

HumanEyes is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S. For more information on HumanEyes, go to http://www.humaneyes.com. For more information on the Vuze XR Camera, please visit VuzeXR.com

