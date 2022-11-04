NGO and the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science to co-host an annual inaugural event in cooperation with CEOs, ESG and sustainability leaders, philanthropists and top academic minds.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humanity 2.0, a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology, media, and thought-leadership, in collaboration with public, private and faith based organizations, has announced it will be co-hosting the Human Flourishing Forum focused on advancing humanity’s understanding of human flourishing through the continued development of its Human Flourishing Framework.
In cooperation with the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science and other top academics, industry impact thought leaders, and philanthropists, Humanity 2.0 continues to build an international community of luminaries committed to accelerating human flourishing globally. This community is working towards expanding understanding of what it takes to flourish; identifying what is impeding flourishing; and exploring practical solutions to help achieve human flourishing.
Since presenting the initial Human Flourishing Framework in Rome in 2019, Humanity 2.0 has been working tirelessly to assemble the leaders of this burgeoning field of human flourishing studies in order to encourage a more collaborative effort towards achieving the most comprehensive understanding of human flourishing ever achieved.
“This 2022 Human Flourishing Forum is the catalytic event needed to jump start the human flourishing movement. We have been working in silos for too long. Now is the time for us to come together and figure out how to build a civilization that ensures every person has the potential to realize their full potential, to flourish. The Pontifical Academy of Sciences is the ideal location to make this appeal to our better angels and encourage a leap of faith.”
Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0
Event Details:
Event: Human Flourishing Forum 2022
Theme: Exploring ways to accelerate human flourishing globally
Application: Academic and Research – Impact
Dates: November 3-4 2022
Location: Pontifical Academy of Sciences
Hosted by: Humanity 2.0 Foundation in cooperation with the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science.
Link to Agenda: Here
Delegates Include:
Cardinal Peter Turkson – Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Holy See
Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia – President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Holy See
Matthew T. Lee – Director of the Flourishing Network at the Human Flourishing Program, Harvard University
Tae Yoo – Former SVP of Corp Affairs and ESG, Cisco Systems, Inc.
Erika Karp – Executive Managing Director & Chief Impact Officer, Pathstone
Marcel Lotscher – Head of Regulatory Strategy, FTX Europe AG
Carlo D’Asaro Biondo – CEO, Noovle (TIM Italia)
Igor Perisic – VP Engineering and General Manager, Google
Laura Taylor – Deputy Director, Wellbeing Research Centre, University of Oxford
James Pawelski – Director of Education, Positive Psychology Center, University of Pennsylvania
Joe Daly – Senior Partner, Gallup, Inc.
Bob Boisture – President & CEO, Fetzer Institute
Ian Marcus Corbin – Co-Director, The Human Network Initiative, Harvard Medical School
Jose Pacheco – Co-Director, Master of Engineering in Advanced Manufacturing & Design, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Fr. Philip Larrey – Dean of Philosophy, Pontifical Lateran University
Letty Garcia – Associate Director-Leadership Initiative, Harvard Business School
Evan Baehr – Managing Partner, Learn Capital
Doug Arent – Executive Director | Strategic Public Private Partnerships, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
Daniel Shakhani – Co-Founder, Salary Finance
John Havens – Sustainability Practice Lead, IEEE Standards Association
Steve Fuller – Chair in Social Epistemology, University of Warwick
Fiona Gatty – Research Project Coordinator / Templeton World Charity Foundation Fellow in Comparative Education, University of Oxford
Byron Johnson – Director, Institute for Studies of Religion, Baylor University
Jim Ritchie-Dunham – President, Institute for Strategic Clarity
Special Consideration to our sponsors; FTX Europe and the Ford Foundation, our media partner ESG News and Laudato Si’ Challenge for the contributions.
About Humanity 2.0
Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions.
Humanity 2.0 is building a new model for human cooperation that enables us to transcend the boundaries and silos we have created and unite in realizing a better world for the next generation.
For more information www.humanity2-0.org | Forum Archives 2018 and 2019
CONTACTS
Communications Contact:
Matt Bird
CommPro Worldwide
+1 646.401.4499
matt@commpro.com
Other Inquiries
info@humanity2-0.org
- Humanity 2.0 Announces 2022 Agenda for the Human Flourishing Forum at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences of the Holy See – Nov 3-4, 2022 - November 4, 2022
- Beam Global Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for November 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET - November 4, 2022
- Molecular Templates, Inc. to Present Interim Data and Host R&D Day at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting - November 4, 2022
Discussion about this post