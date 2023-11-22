San Diego, CA, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) announced today that African users of the HUMBL platform will now be able to verify themselves with Dojah. Dojah is an end-to-end onboarding platform, helping businesses verify identity, onboard users and prevent fraud through a suite of APIs and no-code tools.

HUMBL is a digital wallet and web platform built on verified profiles, ensuring that customers around the world can connect with authenticated consumers, brands and government accounts for more trustworthy engagements and transactions such as search, payments, ticketing, social media, chat, courses and more.

At the core of the program, HUMBL customers in Africa will now be able to seamlessly verify their identity and set up their HUMBL account through Dojah.

Dojah is focused on enabling confidence and credibility across digital businesses. Dojah can be used to verify and onboard customers using financial data, biometric data, government data, telecommunications data and anti-money laundering data and more.

HUMBL offers a secure and verified platform for peer, corporate, and government transactions, in line with Africa’s drive towards digital financial inclusivity and transparency in the public and private sectors.

Africa is in the middle of a digital transformation, with a rising technology ecosystem driven by a youthful, digitally literate population. Combating identity and user account fraud is a critical component of fast-growing digital economies, which this verification program seeks to address and support.

“The mission of HUMBL is to provide a growing platform of verified accounts, digital wallets and authenticated web transactions that can connect people next door, or around the world,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We are proud to work with Dojah as our core African onboarding partner, and hope that our platform can deliver value to African consumers, merchants and governments on the continent for more trustworthy digital transactions.”

About Dojah

Dojah offers simple and effective identity verification for digital companies. We provide an end-to-end solution that builds trust between you and your customers, from when they first sign up all the way through continued use of your platform. Our easy-to-integrate verification tools let you customize onboarding and verification to fit preferred use cases. Verify users on Dojah through biometric verification, government IDs, phone records, address info, and global AML data. For more information, please visit: https://dojah.io/

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

