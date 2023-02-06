HUMBL, Inc. Emerling-Gase Motorsports

San Diego, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing program with Joey Gase, co-owner and driver of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team, for his race at the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

As part of the marketing sponsorship, HUMBL logo signage will be displayed on the deck lid of the Joey Gase race car during the Daytona 300.

HUMBL will also activate its sponsorship across the HUMBL Platform through its search engine, social media and authenticated, signed merchandise. Gase will connect with fans on the HUMBL social media platform through his independently verified profile; as well as help educate HUMBL customers and racing fans on the importance of real profiles, products, ratings and reviews.

Joey Gase also works with sponsors such as the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), focusing on the importance of authentic merchandise and products versus counterfeits in their global “Go For Real” campaign.

“HUMBL is excited to partner with an owner and driver like Joey Gase. His work around the importance of authentic brands, reviews and merchandise, is a perfect showcase for educating new HUMBL customers and racing fans on verified profiles and products,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

The HUMBL platform pairs consumers with products such as a HUMBL digital wallet, search engine, social media, tickets and sports merchandise.

HUMBL has added select merchandise and digital collectibles to the “Verified by BLOCKS” and “BLOCKS Registry” program, for additional search engine visibility and authentication of digital and physical goods, and will be expanding on the program in the months ahead.

“The goal of HUMBL is to pair customers with other individuals and sellers that have been verified online. We believe this is important for consumer safety and improved quality of interactions and commerce on the web,” said Foote.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a web3 platform with consumer and commercial divisions. The company integrates its core product lines across the HUMBL Wallet, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Social Media, HUMBL Tickets, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Authentics.

About the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner® 300” at Daytona International Speedway

The future stars of NASCAR take on the sport’s biggest names in a 300-mile battle. Experience all of the excitement of the high-speed intensity of the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The 2023 Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.® 300 continues the relationship between the Beef Checkoff and Daytona International Speedway.

The 31-degree banked Daytona International Speedway held the first event for the new NASCAR XFINITY Series race in 1982, and the late Dale Earnhardt came home the winner. In fact, Earnhardt won a total of seven XFINITY Series season-openers at Daytona, including five in-a-row from 1990-94.

About Emerling-Gase Motorsports

Emerling-Gase Motorsports is owned and operated by Patrick Emerling and Joey Gase. Patrick and Joey joined forces the beginning of the 2022 season and are based in North Carolina. The team will be running two cars full-time in 2023 with multiple drivers in the #53 while Joey and Patrick will share the #35.

​

About Joey Gase

Aside from his busy racing schedule, Joey Gase finds time to support numerous charities and non-profit organizations. Gase has a personal connection that links his desire to help those in need.

At the young age of 18, Gase tragically lost his mother, Mary, to a sudden brain aneurysm. Faced with a difficult decision, Gase and his family decided to donate his mother’s organs. Later they learned that her gift helped save and improve the lives of 66 people. Gase developed a desire and passion for educating others on the need of organ, tissue, and eye donation and honoring all of those affected by it.

Joey’s hard work in the donation community has proven to be successful in his goals and he has received many honorable awards, including the inaugural COMCAST Community Outreach Award and AATB Communication and Education’s “The Ground Breaker” Award.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

HUMBL, Inc.

Contact: PR@HUMBL.com

