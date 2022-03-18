HUMBL Announces “Project: Search 3”

Santiago, Chile, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Speaking at the launch of the Latin America Blockchain Accelerator (LABS) in Santiago, Chile, the CEO of HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL), Brian Foote, announced that it has launched “Project: Search 3.”

The initiative will result in the production of “Search 3,” one of the world’s first modular, blockchain-based Web 3 search engines. The company announced that it is already well underway on the building of the technology, which is expected to ship to the global markets sometime in the first half of calendar year 2022.

“The challenge of building a decentralized Web 3 that is still easily discoverable, well organized and verifiable on blockchain for users, is both groundbreaking and exciting,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote.

“We view Search 3 as a simple discovery layer that provides verifiable blocks of information on top of Web 3,” said Alfonso Arana Jr., VP of HUMBL Blockchain Services. “We want to quickly deliver users to both authentic results and actionable transactions on top of the Web 3 blockchain economy.”

“Project: Search 3” is being spearheaded by the newly formed HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS), in conjunction with Ixaya, HUMBL’s newly acquired thirty-five (35) person technology accelerator in Leon, Mexico, as well as internal HUMBL technology teams.

In addition to delivering traditional Web 2 search functionality such as web, videos, images and news, “Search 3” will also deliver cross-chain NFT search functionality across blockchain projects such as Ethereum, Solana, Gnosis, Polygon and BLOCKS.

The search engine will also make available “Verified by BLOCKS” technology, an additional layer of metadata, storage and authentication that can be applied to both physical supply chain and digital objects, such as NFTs.

As part of the launch, HUMBL has acquired the domain name Search3.com, where it plans to host its “Search 3” consumer search engine.

The company is in the process of filing a “Search 3” technology patent and has already filed for a trademark on the term “Search 3.”

HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with both consumer and commercial divisions.

