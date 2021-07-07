HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors

San Diego, California, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) has formally announced today a number of strategic advisors. This experienced leadership group will help HUMBL drive forward on both its strategic development and M+A acquisition strategies in migrating HUMBL mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate onto the blockchain.

“We’re honored to be adding decades of personal relationships, business experience and global connections to help HUMBL on its path forward,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to learning from this group of trusted advisors and building the business alongside them over the coming years.”

David Dunn – Sports, Ticketing and Entertainment

Dave Dunn is the co-founder of Athletes First, a sports management agency with over $4 billion in contracts. A true powerhouse in NFL representation, Dave stands as one of the most prolific, effective and respected negotiators in the sports industry. Dave has negotiated hundreds of NFL contracts, and his negotiating efforts have resulted in scores of record-breaking deals for his clients.

Athletes First is a leading sports agency with a multi-decade history of representing top NFL players, coaches, executives and broadcasters. The Athletes First client roster includes hundreds of NFL players such as Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jalen Ramsey, Sterling Shepard, Derwin James, Chase Claypool, and Justin Fields, along with retired stars such as Hall of Famers Steve Young and John Lynch, and over 100 NFL and NCAA coaches.

Robert Luna – Finance, Strategy and Media Communications

Rob Luna has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. He has worked as a derivatives trader, proprietary trader and risk analyst before launching Surevest to begin managing private investment portfolios for high net-worth clients in 2002.

Today, as the CEO & Chief Investment Strategist of Surevest, Rob oversees strategy for the firm and heads its investment committee. Rob works closely in designing strategies for the firm’s high net-worth clients. Additionally, through the Private CFO Program, he exclusively advises the firm’s highest net worth clients including entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and senior-level executives.

Rob holds MBA degrees from the Anderson School at The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) with an emphasis on global business management, international finance, economics, and strategy.

An alumnus of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Rob graduated from the Wharton Advanced Management Program (AMP) in 2011. A lifelong learner, Rob has also been a Wharton Fellow since 2011. During his time as a Wharton Fellow, he has consulted with companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, and Costco.

Rob earned the designation of Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) issued by the Investment Management Consultant Association (IMCA) in conjunction with the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rob is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®).

Rob is a frequent on-air contributor for Fox Business, he can be seen Fridays on Making Money with Charles Payne. He is also a regular guest on CNBC and other financial networks and has been featured in numerous publications such as Barron’s and The Wall Street Journal.

Rick Fox – Sports, Ticketing and Distribution Channels

Rick Fox is a former NBA player with a 13-year career spanning the NBA’s two most storied franchises, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, Rick has an over 30 year career as an entrepreneur across media, sports, gaming, entertainment, hospitality and technology.

Being recruited and drafted by the likes of Dean Smith, Red Auerbach, Jerry West, and Phil Jackson, Rick learned from some of the best minds in both business and sports. These legends entrusted Rick as a leader by making him an extension of their knowledge on the floor. Rick rewarded their trust as Captain of 3 NBA champion teams, all with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rick is now bringing his championship focus to building businesses.

Additionally, Rick has worked with top Fortune 500 brands including, American Express, Walt Disney, Hewlett-Packard, Asus, AT&T, Comcast, Pepsi, Ford, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to name a few, across their global growth initiatives.

More recently, as a technology investor, Rick is an original pioneer in eSports, where in 2015 Rick bridged eSports with the traditional sports business models, becoming the first investor of many prominent sports athletes/celebrities in the #1 eSports league, League of Legends, created by Riot Games. Within eSports, Rick has worked alongside partners such as Asus, HyperX, and Twitch. Rick is repeating his past successes, having since co-founded HiDef, a AAA game development studio focused on the digital metaverse to infest pop culture with a positive impact on global communities.

As a developer in hospitality, and one of the faces of tourism in the Bahamas, Rick has given his time and energy in creating the Bahamas Relief Foundation and bringing real-estate development opportunities to the region.

In media, Rick has a 25 year career, with over 200+ movie and TV episode credits to his name, either as an actor or producer. Having worked with Oscar/Emmy nominated and winning producers, directors, writers, and actors, both in front of and behind the camera his entire career, Rick has topped box office charts globally.

Nick Carter – Music, Ticketing and Entertainment

Nick Carter is best known as a member of the vocal group the Backstreet Boys, which has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time. Their first ten albums reached the top 10 on Billboard 200 and have multiple albums certified diamond.

Outside of the Backstreet Boys, Nick has also released three solo albums and made occasional TV appearances and starred in his own reality shows. His solo album has made the top 20 on Billboard 200, sold over 500,000 copies in the first week, and has been certified gold in multiple countries. His TV appearances include Good Morning America, The Ellen Show, NBC and ABC TV Shows, and Dancing with the Stars.

Nick has also been involved in charity work, having started the Nick Carter’s Oceans Campaign in 2001 to help raise awareness about the ocean. He was announced the United Nations Special Ambassador in 2007 representing the United Nations Environment Program, the Convention on Migratory Species, and the Whale and Dolphin Conservation Society. He has worked with the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) and the Coral Reef Action Network (ICRAN). He also has lobbied for these causes at Capitol Hill. In 2016 Nick sold two of his paintings on eBay where a portion of the proceeds went to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Nick has also auctioned various items over the years for charities.

Ernie Hahn – Real Estate, Venue Management and Ticketing

Ernie Hahn comes from multiple generations of contribution to real estate, mixed use development and venue management in Southern California.

From 1996-2021, Ernie was the General Manager of the San Diego Sports Arena (Pechanga Arena SD) and before that the Business Manager and Event Coordinator at the facility going back to 1991.

During this time at the San Diego Sports Arena, Ernie has managed, promoted or partnered with thousands of sports, music and entertainment events in San Diego, making him one of the most diverse senior executives in this space for Sports, Ticketing and Entertainment.

Ernie has a CVE degree (Certified Venue Executive) the highest degree in Venue Management. Ernie is a partner in the Sports Arena and the Senior Business Advisor in his consultant role.

Ernie was an Owner and Operator of the five time Taylor Cup Champion – San Diego Gulls of the West Coast Hockey League from 1995-2006 and served on the League’s Board of Directors.

Ernie is currently the Co-founder and Chairman of the Experiential Marketing Company Dream Hahn and Wonderbus Entertainment. With 30 years of Sports and Entertainment background, Ernie also Co-Founded the Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival. This one of a kind festival in downtown San Diego featured 125 bands and 7 stages with all musical genres showcasing San Diego the weekend before Thanksgiving and is on track to be reinvigorated again in November 2021.

Mr. Hahn also created a one of a kind annual sold out Golf Festival called Caddyhack, which has become the largest one day charity golf event in San Diego with over 200 golfers. All proceeds go to support one of Ernie’s favorite Charities in Boys to Men Mentoring. Additionally, The San Diego Rotary Club #33, the San Diego Police Foundation, The Century Club, San Diego Downtown Partnership and The Rolf Benirschke Legacy Golf Invitational are all local charities and organizations for which Ernie has, or continues to serve on, The Board of Directors.

Avraham Berkowitz – Community Impact, Technology for good and Strategic Advisory

Avraham Berkowitz is the President of AZ Advisors that guides companies and nonprofits in Education, Health, and Technology in strategic partnerships, Social Responsibility, and Impact. He has done advisory work with Airbnb, FundRx, Neubase, Kiva, Tent Foundation, US Science and Engineering Festival, Toptal, USA Rare Earth, Elumelu Foundation for Entrepreneurship, Epibone, and Zearn, and served as a Senior Advisor for Global Impact, Synthetic Neurobiology Group, MIT Media Lab headed by Breakthrough neuroscientist Professor Ed Boyden.

Rabbi Berkowitz served as a Director at Chabad Headquarters and the Global Chabad Development Fund (MIDF), from 2010-October 2016 providing supplemental support for educational & humanitarian programs in 89 countries and continues to serve as an alternate delegate of the Chabad NGO at the United Nations in New York.

Previously, as Executive Director of the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS based in Moscow, Russia from 1999 to 2009, Avraham led global communications,media relations,and international development, serving over 400 Jewish communities in fifteen republics of the Former Soviet Union.

Avraham is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Civil Society community and works with leaders of major NGOs, collaborating with businesses and governments to tackle global challenges. He serves as a board member for the Inspirasia Foundation, which supports nonprofits in health services, education, and job skills in Indonesia, India and Thailand.

Fakhraldien Fuad “Dean” Gor – Olympic Sports and MENA Distribution Channels

Fakhraldien Fuad “Dean” Gor has served on the board of various national sport and social organizations such as the National Olympic Committee, the International Athletes Association, and as a member of Jordan Legislative Committee for Jordan Federation Laws. He also co-founded the international Athletes Commission and the International Olympians Association.

As an Olympic high jump athlete, Dean competed in two Olympic Games and won the Arab championship gold medal in 1991 and 1997, the gold medal in the Pan Arab games 1997 and 1999 breaking the Games record, and the West Asian Games Gold Medal breaking the games record 1997.

Dean won every national championship in Jordan from 1986 -1999 and has won a total of 36 titles. He broke the Jordanian national record 13 times, and his record has been standing since 1991.

For his achievements, Dean was chosen four times as the Jordan – Athlete of the Year and chosen by one of the national newspapers as the Jordan – Athlete of the Century.

Dean was awarded the Gold Medal of Achievement from King Hussein, and the Cordon of Merit from King Abdullah II. In addition, he was honored by the League or Arab Nation for exquisite achievement in the sport and youth movement for a quarter a century in Cairo-Egypt 2003.

Dean also worked as a lawyer and legal advisor with a prestigious law firm in the National Palace of Jordan as a corporate, copyright, and maritime lawyer for over 500 major companies. Dean moved to the United States where he became an educator, holding a Master’s degree in Instructional Leadership, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration in addition to Master Practitioner of NLP, and serving on visiting committees with the Accrediting Commission for Schools Westers Association of Schools and Colleges.

Samer Kamal – Olympic Sports and MENA Distribution Channels

Olympic medalist Samer Kamal brings to the table over 25 years of experience in sporting events, marketing, and consultancy to carry out his role as MENA Advisor at HUMBL. Samer has an extensive track record of implementing unique sports initiatives for many organizations across the MENA region.

Samer co-founded the Jordanian International Athletes Association and Jordan Olympians Association and has served as an executive board member of the World Olympians Association, Consultant and Marketing Director for the 2016 FIFA U16 Women World Cup, President of the Asian Olympians Association, and is currently the President of the Arab Canadian Sports Association.

As the previous CEO and Founder of SportUp Jordan and Jabbar Sport, Samer was able to create the largest and first bilingual sports portal and established mobile sports content serving the 22 telecom operators in the Arab region. The pioneering experience created an attractive product which was acquired by Maktoob Group, the leading Arabic Internet company that was acquired by Yahoo.

Recognized as a renowned athlete and a source of pride for many Arabs, Samer currently holds a 9th Dan Taekwondo black belt and has won numerous international medals.

He is active in local, regional and international sports communities as a 1st Class World Taekwondo International Referee and President of Champions Martial Arts, having graduated over 3,500 blackbelts from his academy.

His achievements in sports have awarded him the Independence Badge of Honor from King Hussein.

