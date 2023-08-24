AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTCM: HMBL) announced today it has retained Austin, Texas-based investor relations and communications firm SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”). With a focus on transparency, SCV aids companies in providing better communications with shareholders, reputation management, and more.

SCV is committed to supporting HUMBL’s brand goals as a cutting-edge Web 3 platform and digital wallet company. SCV will begin immediately providing a new level of direct communication with current, past, and prospective shareholders through social media channels such as ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Instagram, HUMBL Social and Linkedin.

As a 20+ Year Investor Relations Veteran, Stuart Smith CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented: “HUMBL, Inc. is quickly becoming one of the leaders in the Web 3 technology space with its HUMBL Wallet for private and public sector clients. We are impressed with their product stack and how they have established highly scalable potential revenue pathways in verticals such as pro sports and government,” continued Smith. “HUMBL also has one of the largest and most powerful shareholder bases in the OTC Markets and we want to create more direct communication pathways between the brand and its shareholders; reducing the constant attempts at chat board manipulation by a few bad actors, while highlighting verified communications from the company for the future.”

“We are pleased to engage SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. for investor relations and corporate communications activities,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. We look forward to working with SmallCapVoice.com to enhance communication with our shareholder base, as well as keep our community more updated with product and business performance developments at HUMBL.”

HUMBL and SCV have created a Community Management initiative aimed at increasing corporate exposure with new investors, as well as current shareholders, customers, and vendors. The Company is aware that many of its loyal customers are also shareholders and wants to cut through the chat board noise, to more directly engage with its shareholders as both its most valuable resource and core customers.

Heading up the HUMBL Community Management Initiative will be Jay Rab, a 10-year Community Management professional from the game development industry, managing the online communities of various gaming fandoms from MMOs to competitive multiplayer. For the past three years, Jay has applied these skills to the online investment communities, aiding companies in better communication and compliant practices for community outreach.

“Our main goal with this ‘HUMBL Community Initiative’ is to make sure HUMBL shareholders are better heard,” added Jay Rab, the newly appointed Community Manager for the HUMBL initiative at SCV. “Our team will be personally monitoring HUMBL social channels and talking with shareholders and customers daily. All important information will be taken back to the company’s leadership team for review, to better refine the future decision making of HUMBL based on customer and shareholder feedback.”

We encourage any and all current or prospective shareholders of HUMBL to follow and engage with the company at our active social media channels.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™.

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC Markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

