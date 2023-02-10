San Diego, California, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that HUMBL® has delivered the first mobile wallet to offer digital assets, a search engine and verified social media profiles in one application. The HUMBL Wallet is now approved and available on the Apple App Store in over 140 countries.

The company is building the HUMBL Wallet as a “Super App” that will enable customers to perform a variety of financial technology, search engine, social media and mobile payments functions within one application and will continue to add features to the digital wallet that fit customer needs.

The HUMBL Wallet™ currently delivers consumers the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets; a search engine that provides traditional web, news, images and videos; as well as blockchain-based search for verified NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS and more. Further, HUMBL offers one of the first social media platforms in the world with independently verified user profiles and brands.

“The HUMBL Wallet allows global customers to quickly search, verify and transact with each other in new ways in the digital economy,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “As consumers move from Web 2 onto Web 3 via HUMBL, we believe that digital wallets, as well as verified people and products, will start to become a fundamental expectation of future customers.”

“Fake profiles, ratings, reviews and merchandise are multi-billion dollar market problems in Web 2, as are fake bot accounts and ad click fraud,” continued Foote. “The HUMBL platform is being built to help solve for those issues on web3, using blockchain and other new technology solutions, such as KYC / KYB profile verification and decentralized blockchain registries for faster payments, goods and services authentication.”

The HUMBL Wallet will move next on the product roadmap to accepting SMB / merchant payments. The HUMBL Wallet and HUMBL Social are currently also available on the Google Play Store as separate applications and will be merged together soon as well for Android device users.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™, and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for private and public sector clients.

