HUMBL, Inc. Motherland Samoa 2023 Festival

San Diego, California, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL announced today that it has been selected as the official digital wallet and ticketing technology provider for the “Motherland Samoa 2023” festival to be held in the capital city of Apia, Samoa on June 3rd, 2023.

A fantastic lineup of global Pacific Island musical artists are heading back to Samoa in honor of the country’s independence day celebrations. The list of 21 musicians and bands includes award winning artists Fiji, J Boog, HP Boyz, Lisi, Savage, Tomorrow People, Bina Butta, DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown, Wayno, Lani Alo, DJ Tikelz, DJ 651, Mautoatasi & Matalena, Mr Tee, Zipso, Pacific Love Band, and more.

The festival is proudly presented by PacifiCast, a global cultural agency that supports Pacific Islander talent in sports, music and the arts. The festival is led by PacifiCast, New Zealand (NZ) Director Tana Tupai, who promises to “ignite the country like never before.”

The celebration is grounded by the Samoa Tourism Authority: “We are excited to work with PacifiCast to bring such an innovative festival to Samoa. The opportunity to bring our talented artists back during such an iconic time in our history of independence will be remembered for the ages,” said Honourable Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, Samoa Minister of Tourism. “Samoa is changing and so are our needs. This festival rallies our community and encourages our diaspora to travel and connect back to their cultural Motherland.”

General Admission tickets will be issued inside the HUMBL Wallet, a digital wallet “super app” which is available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store at no charge.

In a first for Samoa, attendees will receive commemorative proof-of-attendance NFT tickets in their HUMBL Wallet after scanning into the event; as well as sponsor airdrops, product discounts and offers in the HUMBL Wallet in the days surrounding the festival.

Motherland Samoa 2023 Festival attendees will simply need to download and show their HUMBL Wallet to gain entry to the festival, receive airdrops and more.

Special VIP and Sponsorship packages are also available for sale via HUMBL Tickets on the Motherland Samoa 2023 website: www.motherlandfest.com.au , and will be accompanied by a VIP partner dinner on the evening prior to the event.

Official auction merchandise, as well as special artist memorabilia and collectibles, will also be “Verified by BLOCKS” and cataloged on the “BLOCKS Registry” for lifetime tracking and authentication on blockchain.

Those customers without access to a smartphone will be able to stop by “HUMBL Hubs” pop-up locations in downtown Apia in the week leading up to the festival to receive tickets on paper, ensuring maximum inclusion for all residents that want to attend.

In addition to PacifiCast, additional local partnerships who have stepped in to help make the event possible include Samoa Tourism Authority, Taumeasina Island Resort, and Vodafone Samoa, among others.

“We deeply value the relationships we have built in the Oceania Region and look forward to serving the Motherland Samoa 2023 Festival and its attendees both locally, and from around the world, through the HUMBL technology platform for this historic event,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™.

The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for corporate and government clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact

HUMBL, Inc.

PR@HUMBL.com

Attachment