Global Nonprofit Joins Dozens of Others to Move Toward Equity

Washington, D.C., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humentum, a nonprofit helping social good organizations strengthen their operations, joined a dozen other organizations as a signatory of the Pledge for Change. The pledge builds on previous commitments, for example the Charter for Change and the Grand Bargain, in pursuit of the Global Goals agreed by world leaders in 2015. The pledge emphasizes the role of local organizations and the rights, needs, and priorities of local communities.

“Transformational change has to happen as a collective,” said CEO Dr. Christine Sow. “It can’t be just grassroots and it certainly can’t be top-down. As a membership organization we have long been focused on the power of coming together to learn, to share, and to solve in concert with one another. Initiatives like this that use the power of the community are essential to making measurable progress toward equitable, locally-led development.”

Signing the pledge is one of many Humentum initiatives around strengthening internal operations for equitable development. One is a recently published report, From Operations to Outcomes: The Policy Blueprint, summarizing a year-long co-creation of policy insights and recommendations, involving 2,000 leaders from the development sector. It also conducted a first-of-its-kind benchmark, called the ERA Index, to assess INGO progress toward equity across 12 levers of change. That report will be released in the spring, followed by one summarizing progress toward locally-led development in the NNGO sector. Humentum is also launching its second webinar series, “Operationalizing Locally-led Development on March 22.

About the Pledge for Change

The Pledge for Change was convened by Degan Ali, CEO of Adeso, a humanitarian and development organization in Somalia, and Mary Ana McGlasson, Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership, who supported Adeso in making Pledge for Change a reality. Over the course of 18 months, several INGO leaders joined the initiative as they had a personal commitment to change the current workings of the global aid system.

About Humentum

Humentum is a global nonprofit that unlocks the strategic power of operating models for social good organizations. We focus on practical solutions to improve the effectiveness of finance, people, risk and compliance processes through the lens of equity, resilience and accountability. We strengthen organizations through: Individual, group, and organization training; expert consulting delivered by professionals with years of global experience; a robust membership community for peer-to-peer networking, resources, and problem-solving; dynamic advocacy to address the sector’s most pressing operational issues.

CONTACT: Amanda Hinkel-Mauceri Humentum 570.933.1271 amanda.hinkel-mauceri@humentum.org