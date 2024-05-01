Hundreds of asylum seekers have set up an encampment at a public park in Seattle after funding that provided them with hotel accommodations in a nearby city ran out, according to local reports.

Dozens of tents popped up at Powell Barnett Park in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood as asylum seekers from Venezuela, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo wait for permanent housing.

The group of men, women and children had previously camped outside Riverton Park

[Read Full story at source]