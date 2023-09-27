NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the premier event for wellness education and the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, will bring leading brands to the Exhibit Hall, October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center for the annual event.

Hundreds of brands will fill the Exhibit Hall, selling the latest products and services at professionals-only prices, offering demonstrations, and some will even teach classes in the complimentary Product Focused Education (PFE) program. Each class offers a deep dive into a specific product or service, giving attendees expert brand knowledge that they can leverage in their business. These classes are all included with the 2-Day Exhibit Hall pass and do not require an additional fee.

Featured exhibitors include: Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Farmhouse Fresh, Skin Act, Repechage, Celluma, Procell Therapies, and Circadia.

Make It a Weekend and Take Brightline – Save 25%

IECSC Florida is offering a 25% discount off Brightline train tickets for all attendees so they may travel to the event seamlessly and conveniently. The West Palm Beach Brightline stop is located less than one mile from the Palm Beach County Convention Center and organizers encourage attendees to come early and make it a weekend to experience this gorgeous location. Explore the incredible shops and dining in Rosemary Square, located directly across the street from the Convention Center, and no trip would be complete without a visit to beautiful Palm Beach, just over one mile away. Plus, the lovely Hilton West Palm Beach is connected right on site at the Convention Center. Click here for hotel and train info. Use promo code IECSC23 to redeem 25% Brightline discount.

IECSC Florida takes place October 15-16, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. IECSC Florida is celebrating its 25th year in Florida. Register here. Register as a group of four or more to save $20 off total registration. Conference passes include 2-Day Exhibit Hall access. Plus, guests will be treated to a sunset networking happy hour immediately following the close of the Exhibit Hall Sunday evening, inclusive of one free drink, compliments of sponsor Lipgloss & Aftershave. Media may register to attend here.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

