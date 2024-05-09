Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have evaded Border Patrol so far this fiscal year, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, with hundreds getting into the United States each day.

Sources told Fox that there have been 175,000 “known getaways,” meaning illegal immigrants who have evaded Border Patrol agents but have been picked up by other forms of surveillance but not apprehended, since the fiscal year began in October.

That means there have b

[Read Full story at source]