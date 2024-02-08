Hundreds of families who blame social media for the deaths of their children, teens and young adults penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, demanding he use his influence to pass legislation known as the Kids Online Safety Act to set requirements for Big Tech companies to protect minors from online harm.
“We have paid the ultimate price for Congress’s failure to regulate social media,” the letter says.
It comes more than a week after th
