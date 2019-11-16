Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Hundreds of pro-China protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.
