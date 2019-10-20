Hundreds of shops trashed as Hong Kong police, protesters clash

Hong Kong police and protesters exchanged tear gas and petrol bombs as an illegal anti-government march that attracted tens of thousands descended into chaos, with hundreds of shops trashed and Chinese banks and metro stations targeted.
