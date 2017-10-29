Hundreds of thousands march for unified Spain, poll shows depths of division

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain filled Barcelona’s streets on Sunday in one of the biggest shows of force yet by the so-called silent majority that has watched as regional political leaders push for Catalan independence.
