Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Several hundred thousand people jammed Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday in a last bid to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial, with police bracing for the biggest march in the city in 15 years.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ECB’s policy message well understood by market: Visco - June 9, 2019
- UK PM candidate Gove open to short Brexit delay if deal is close - June 9, 2019
- BOJ Kuroda: G20 reaffirms commitment to use all tools to fight risks - June 9, 2019