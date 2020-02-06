Hundreds of U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Another 350 Americans airlifted from the epicenter of China’s fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed U.S. cases of the disease rose to 12.
