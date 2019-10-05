Hundreds return to Hong Kong streets as metro, shops shut after violence

Hong Kong’s metro system stayed shut on Saturday, paralyzing transport in the Asian financial hub after a night of chaos in which police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations.
