MEQUON, Wis., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hunt Management, Inc. (HMI), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services, is proud to have been recognized as the Milwaukee area’s largest residential property management firm in 2022 by the Milwaukee Business Journal. HMI ranked second in the market for 2021 but jumped into the top spot thanks to its sustained focus on new growth, superior customer service, and client retention. The company currently manages more than 8,200 units and over 100 properties locally with a staff of 30.

HMI is a full-service community association management company that has served the Milwaukee market for more than 40 years. Since that time, president and general manager Jeffrey S. Hunt and the Hunt team have grown HMI into one of the largest and most experienced companies of its type in the state of Wisconsin. The company previously achieved another milestone in 2021 when it was acquired by Associa, the community management industry’s leading provider.

“I want to thank all our team members for their incredible drive and dedication in making us Milwaukee’s leading provider of community management services,” said Hunt Management, Inc. president and general manager Jeffrey S. Hunt, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am eager to continue on our path of shared success and growth.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com