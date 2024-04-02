Hunter Biden’s attorney blasted the decision by a federal judge who refused to dismiss tax charges against the first son, saying they will continue to fight the “abnormal way” Special Counsel David Weiss has handled the case.
U.S. District Judge Marc Scarsi of Los Angeles rejected Hunter Biden’s request to dismiss the charges against him, after Weiss accused the first son of a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes.
JUDGE REJECTS HUNTER BIDE
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- I want my MTV (Motion to Vacate): Speaker Johnson faces potential threat when Congress returns - April 2, 2024
- Trump says Biden ‘orchestrated’ legal challenges ahead of campaign stops in battleground states - April 2, 2024
- GOP Senate candidate Larry Hogan launches Maryland bus tour as Dem candidates face off - April 2, 2024