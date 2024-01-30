FIRST ON FOX: An unearthed interview involving the father of Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, shows him boasting about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) praising his business book and amplifying it across China, according to a video reviewed by Fox News Digital.
As part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against President Biden, Eric Schwerin will appear Tuesday before the House Oversight Committee for a deposition. The commit
