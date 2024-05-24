Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, seemed to telegraph a key element of his defense strategy in a Delaware federal court Friday about who exactly filled out the key federal gun form in question in the case.

The heart of the government’s case is Hunter Biden checking a box on a government form, specifically Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) form 4473, which stated he was not using or addicted to drugs at the time he was buying a gun.

There

[Read Full story at source]