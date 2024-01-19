Hunter Biden is expected to sit for a deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden at the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees next month, after the first son defied a congressional subpoena and was at risk of being held in contempt of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee announced the newly-scheduled deposition date on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday evening.

“HUNTER BIDEN DEPOSITION. CONFIRMED. FEBRUARY 28,” the X post re

