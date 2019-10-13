Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has embroiled the president in an impeachment inquiry.
