First son Hunter Biden could testify in his criminal trial on Monday, according to his defense team.
Day five of Biden’s historic trial in Wilmington, Delaware, regarding the purchase of a handgun in 2018 could include testimony from the man in question himself. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell was heard saying following Friday’s lunch break that he will take the weekend to decide if he will call Biden to testify, and that he will notify Special Counsel David Weiss’ offi
