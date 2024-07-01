One of President Biden’s most trusted advisers, his son Hunter Biden, could have a conflict of interest while advising his father to stay in the race despite a disastrous debate performance last week.
Hunter Biden was one of the strongest voices in imploring his father to stay in the presidential race during a family huddle at Camp David on Sunday, according to a report from the New York Times.
“Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows –
