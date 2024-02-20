An attorney for Hunter Biden is disputing a picture included in a Special Counsel Filing last week, saying it is not cocaine, as was previously described, but sawdust.

The picture in question was among multiple photographs the president’s son allegedly took of his drug abuse. The Justice Department included the photos in a court filing last week to prove Hunter Biden was addicted to drugs when he answered “No” to drug use on a gun application, which is a violation of

