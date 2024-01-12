FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell told the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees on Friday that if a new subpoena is issued under the “duly authorized impeachment inquiry,” the first son “will comply for a hearing or deposition.”
The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees this week formally recommended to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress, after he defied congressional subpoenas for a closed-door deposit
